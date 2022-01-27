Elon Musk shuts down the idea of a $25,000 Tesla

The rumors of a $25,000 Tesla is a pipe dream. During Tesla’s Q4 earnings call, Elon Musk shot down the idea and quickly claimed that the company was not working on a budget-minded vehicle.

“We’re not currently working on a $25,000 car,” Musk said on the call. “We have too much on our plate.”

To be fair, Musk and Tesla do have a lot on their plate. With the global supply chain taking a beating and the obvious chip shortage, it would be ridiculously difficult and expensive to develop a $25,000 car.

Remember the Cybertruck? The one that was announced in 2019? That’s not getting released in 2022. In fact, Musk claims the company isn’t releasing any new models this year.

So the idea of the company releasing a $25,000 vehicle in 2022 is extremely unrealistic. But again, that’s if they were developing one to begin with, which doesn’t seem to be the case.

We previously covered these rumors, and they seemed to be legit at the time. Even Musk himself hinted at the idea, “In Europe, it would make sense to do a compact car.” Sure, he didn’t flat out saying the company was working on one, but Musk says a lot of things, so who really knows.

The idea of a $25,000 Tesla is great for consumers. But for Tesla, the logic probably isn’t there. The company would have a much smaller profit margin if they offered this. And seeing that Tesla, as any business, likes money – this probably will never see the light of day.

