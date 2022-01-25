Tesla’s next-gen batteries could increase range by an impressive 20%

Some electric vehicles (EVs) are about to get a huge bump in range, thanks to the upcoming 2023 production of next-gen batteries. That’s according to a report from Nikkei, which states the new Panasonic cells are being readied for mass production in vehicles like Teslas.

During its annual Battery Day in 2020, Tesla said the next-gen battery cells are six times more powerful, while also allowing for a 16-percent increase in overall range for the battery pack. Those improvements come with a 14-percent decrease in cost per kWh, a substantial saving for Tesla or any other EV maker.

You can see the difference between the cells in the image below. The next-gen battery cells are called 4680, as they are 46mm x 80mm in size. That’s around eight times the volume of the current 2170/18650 batteries that are used in the current crop of Teslas.

The biggest bonus for Tesla with the new battery cells isn’t the capacity, but the size. It enables them to switch the battery pack to a high-strength load-bearing part of the chassis, instead of a slot-in battery as it is now. That will also enable a weight reduction of the entire vehicle, helping to improve things like handling.

Tesla is also working on its own production line for the 4680 battery cells. Mass production is still in the works, with CEO Elon Musk sticking to a 2022 timeline. Even with producing their own cells, the plan is to also increase purchases from Panasonic, and its other two battery suppliers, LG and CATL.

