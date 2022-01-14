Tesla’s Cybertruck probably isn’t showing up until 2023

Tesla’s futuristic Cybertruck made waves in the automobile world when it was announced back in 2019. But, the all-electric truck has been hit with several delays, and it looks like production of the vehicle has been pushed back again. Now, it looks like the truck won’t go into production until early 2023.

The Cybertruck’s production plans started looking a little fishy earlier this week when it was revealed that the company removed the 2022 release date from the truck’s listing on its website. Now, Reuters is reporting that the company has, indeed, pushed back the start of production of the vehicle to the first quarter of 2023.

An unnamed source familiar with the matter told Reuters that Tesla decided to push back its production so that it could add new features to make the truck more appealing to potential buyers.

An updated look at the Cybertruck’s order page (Image: Tesla)

The electric truck market was pretty scarce back in 2019 when Tesla originally revealed the Cybertruck. At the time, Rivian was the only auto manufacturer that had revealed its own electric truck.

Now, the competition has become much stiffer, with GM entering the race with the all-electric Chevrolet Silverado and Ford revealing its big production plans for the upcoming all-electric Ford F-150.

It looks like Elon Musk and Tesla are feeling the pressure to deliver not only a futuristic electric truck but one that consumers will find useful. Musk did say that he’d be sharing a product roadmap in an upcoming earnings call.

The reception of the major automobile brands’ new electric trucks has been pretty good. Tesla will have to bring its A-game if it wants to compete.

