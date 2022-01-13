Tesla sneakily scrubbed the Cybertruck production date from its website

When is Tesla going to release its much-anticipated Cybertruck? Or, at the very least, when does the company start to plan production? Well, looking at their website should give you an answer. But as it turns out, the company has wiped away any mention of its timetable from the website.

Previously, when buyers visited the Cybertruck order page, the company stated, “You will be able to complete your configuration as production nears in 2022.” So what does it say now? Now it says, “You will be able to complete your configuration as production nears.”

Here’s what the page looks like today:

Image: Tesla

So when did this happen? According to Mashable, Tesla deleted it sometime before Christmas. But this is not the first time the company has altered the page. In October, Tesla also removed pricing and model information from the page.

What exactly is going on here? If I were a betting man, it’s pretty safe to say the Tesla is behind schedule. The Cybertruck is reportedly being built at the company’s new Gigafactory in Austin, Texas. However, the facility isn’t even ready to start producing cars. This would explain why Tesla is hiding the Cybertruck’s production window.

Tesla originally announced the Cybertruck back in 2019 and promised buyers that the first orders would be ready by late 2021. However, they later revised that window to 2022. So when do they actually plan to start releasing these? Your guess is as good as mine, but there’s really no way to tell without any official word from the company.

