Hot Wheels is making a Tesla Cybertruck remote-controlled vehicle and I must have it

I think I’m in the minority when I say I like the looks of the Tesla Cybertruck. Is it silly? Absolutely, but sometimes that’s what it takes to get the ball rolling on new, unique styles.

Now, Hot Wheels is taking on the Cybertruck with two different remote-controlled vehicles. It was almost made in conjunction with Tesla, so you know it is going to be extremely accurate. There will be two versions, a 1:64 scale model and a 1:10 model.

Both will be available at the end of the year (December 2020), with the 1:64 scale running $20 and the much larger 1:10 setting you back a whopping $400. Both are functioning, but the larger model will feature more things that make it comparable to traditional large RC cars.

Focusing on the 1:10 Cybertruck, it will sport working headlights, taillights, and all-wheel drive that works in two different modes – “Chill” and “Sport”. It also features the same telescopic tailgate that is found on the full-size version. The icing on the cake is definitely the inclusion of a reusable cracked window vinyl, however, which is a callback to Elon Musk literally smashing the truck’s window during the initial reveal.

If you want to pre-order one of these for yourself, don’t hesitate, as Hot Wheels has stated both are a limited run.

