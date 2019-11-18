Ford’s first all-electric vehicle is seriously going to give Tesla a run for its money

The Mustang is, arguably, Ford’s most popular car line. Now, the company is unveiling a new version of it that is not just a paint job or body change. It’s a major change they have been teasing for months and months.

People were wondering what the auto manufacturer had up its proverbial sleeve. Last night, Ford finally showed it off, and its the Mustang Mach-E, the auto manufacturer’s first foray into this particular car realm.

There are currently five SUV models in development with scheduled releases ranging between late 2020 and Spring 2021.

Ford reveals the Mustang Mach-E which is the company’s first electric vehicle

Now, comparing Ford’s car to Tesla’s models, the Mach-E is a great competitor to the current big player in the electric car world. The Mach-E’s home page shows the specs of the various models and they are very good. One standout is the planned Ford five-seater models that can be driven for nearly 300 miles on a full battery. Other Mach-E models have enough horsepower to go from 0 to 60 MPH in under ten seconds.

Passengers who step inside of the Mach-E will welcome the roomy interiors. For drivers, they will get to experience an updated version of Ford’s CoPilot360 driver assistance software. There are plans to upgrade it to have self-driving features, but as The Verge reports, nothing is set in stone.

But, there is one trait the two cars share and it’s the price. The most affordable Mach-E model, the Select, is going for a little under $44,000. Other models come close to $60,000.

Ouch. However, like Ford’s hybrid vehicles, customers are eligible for a $7,500 tax credit.

It is great for those who are interested in purchasing an electric car to have more options out there, and Ford’s Mach-E is certainly welcome in the market and Elon Musk agrees.

