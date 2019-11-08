Harley-Davidson’s electric pedal bikes go on sale in 2020 – here’s what they look like

Harley-Davidson might not be a name you’d think of when you think of a pedal bike, but that’s about to change. Three new adult-sized electric bicycles are slated to roll off the production lines in 2020, bringing one of the oldest motorcycle companies in the world firmly into the electric vehicle age.

Oh, and there’s a motorcycle, some balance-bikes for kids, and a scooter/moped concept as well.

Here’s what Harley-Davidson’s new e-bikes look like

It’s possibly fitting that one of the oldest motorcycle companies in the world is also at the forefront of e-bikes. The LiveWire electric motorcycle is selling like battery-powered hotcakes, and now there’s a fleet of battery-assisted pedal bikes waiting in the wings.

All three models have a similar core, with mid-drive motors, internal removable batteries that are flush to the frame, and that special Harley swagger. I mean, you wouldn’t buy a boring Harley, right?

There are three styles: a high-step, a step-through, and one that’s kinda in-between the two designs

There’s also the $30,000 LiveWire electric motorcycle, which is shipping currently

Some electric-powered balance bikes for those early riders balance out the range

Will the e-bike revolution win against the flock of e-scooters that other manufacturers are working on? Only time, and many miles, will tell.

What do you think of these electric bikes from Harley-Davidson? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: