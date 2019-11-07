People all over the country received strange text messages last night – Here’s why

Did you get a random text message late last night or early this morning? Did it look familiar? You weren’t alone.

This morning, a bunch of Twitter accounts was sharing pictures of text messages they received last night. That doesn’t sound like the oddest news in the world, but there is a strange twist to this. All the text messages were from Valentine’s Day earlier this year. The text messages received were sent that day, but for some reason, they were never received.

The texts range from confirming nighttime plans to simple greetings to messages from loved ones who have passed away. That last one could make anyone waking up and seeing their phone in the middle of the night jump out of bed with fear.

The Valentine’s Day late-texts gives new meaning to Texts from Last Night

The problems were not exclusive to one kind of phone, as both iPhone and Android phones had been affected. Business Insider confirmed this, along with every major carrier being affected as well.

A Sprint spokesperson had claimed it was a “maintenance issue” during a late-night update. The company apologized for the random series of texts. On the other hand, T-Mobile has said that the texts went through a “third party” messaging vendor. Both Verizon and AT&T have yet to comment on the situation.

Here are some reactions to the delayed, awkward, confusing conversations:

What’s in the bag?

Jill just asked me about some text messages that I apparently sent her at 4:30am. The problem is that my ass was sleep and these messages are no where to be found on my phone! pic.twitter.com/xpLAHPKgBv — Jen Davis (@hypeman_jen) November 7, 2019

Anyone’s mom would be scared in this situation.

My mom called this morning worried out of her mind because she received a disturbing text from me last night around 130am. I was sleeping at that time and did not text her. — Zeba Blay (@zblay) November 7, 2019

Better late than never?

My weird Valentine's text from an old friend at 10 pm last night (Pacific time) pic.twitter.com/HiBKGEhj4D — Shelly Milcox III (@MilcoxS) November 7, 2019

Nooooo

So at 2:30am, my phone decided to send a text to my ex-girlfriend….from 9 months ago. She made this really sweet video of us for Valentines Day. She thought I didn't respond so that led to, among other things, a ruined holiday. So, you know, that's how TODAY is going 😂😭😑 — Prophet 🛩 PAX SOUTH! (@PropheticDr34ms) November 7, 2019

Hopefully, this turned out ok

@sprint @sprintcare can you explain why MY PHONE sent a random text message at 1 am to my boss? And I received a random text at 4 AM from someone else? And a family member experienced the same?

That's unacceptable.@sprint that could've cost me my job. — janeibrahim (@janeibrahim1) November 7, 2019

The question everyone should be asking

@tmobile @abcnews @Verizon @att many people across the US received texts from friends in the middle of the night last night that they didnt really send. What's happening? — K-Lo (@imKLo) November 7, 2019

Did you receive any odd messages last night? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: