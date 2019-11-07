Connect with us

People all over the country received strange text messages last night – Here’s why

If anyone got a random text from me last night, this is why.

Did you get a random text message late last night or early this morning? Did it look familiar? You weren’t alone.

This morning, a bunch of Twitter accounts was sharing pictures of text messages they received last night. That doesn’t sound like the oddest news in the world, but there is a strange twist to this. All the text messages were from Valentine’s Day earlier this year. The text messages received were sent that day, but for some reason, they were never received.

The texts range from confirming nighttime plans to simple greetings to messages from loved ones who have passed away. That last one could make anyone waking up and seeing their phone in the middle of the night jump out of bed with fear.

The Valentine’s Day late-texts gives new meaning to Texts from Last Night

The problems were not exclusive to one kind of phone, as both iPhone and Android phones had been affected. Business Insider confirmed this, along with every major carrier being affected as well.

A Sprint spokesperson had claimed it was a “maintenance issue” during a late-night update. The company apologized for the random series of texts. On the other hand, T-Mobile has said that the texts went through a “third party” messaging vendor. Both Verizon and AT&T have yet to comment on the situation.

Here are some reactions to the delayed, awkward, confusing conversations:

