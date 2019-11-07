Apple
Photoshop for iPad sounds like a complete mess – here’s what folks are saying about it
Imagine that, yet another tech release is disappointing.
Okay, so after years of the design community asking, Adobe finally brought Photoshop to the iPad. The thing is, the version released seems to be a bit of a hot mess right now, with missing functionality
Whelp, Photoshop for iPad sounds like a hot mess right now
Five months ago, reddit asked “where’s our Photoshop for the iPad?” That question has now been answered, but the answer created even more questions. Things like “where’s my core functions?”, “why can’t I resize anything?“, “where’s my brushes?“, “why can’t I rotate with touch?“, and thousands of others…
Oh, dear, Adobe. I mean I get your stance about not just blindly porting all ten thousand (or so) functions from the desktop app over to iPad, but really? Some of the most used functions like brush import are missing (well, only missing from Photoshop for iPad, as they’re in Fresco instead).
Let’s see what the creative community is saying now they finally have Photoshop on their mobile devices:
Adobe, you forgot to add digital painting
really cannot fathom that photoshop for ipad is coming out tomorrow WITHOUT DIGITAL PAINTING SUPPORT??
— emi (@syrcart) November 4, 2019
Wait, there’s no magic wand tool either? What is this, 1990?
Photoshop on iPad is… ok. The lack of a Magic Wand tool KILLS it for me though. Also, it’s WAY too expensive!!! pic.twitter.com/Rd7i77kyUa
— 🅳🅈🄻🄰🄽 (@DylanMcD8) November 3, 2019
Hmm, maybe one brush is okay in Photoshop…
i tried photoshop on ipad but i don’t super love it i just like one brush pic.twitter.com/AoImyHDiZS
— snort (@picklegirlie) November 6, 2019
He went there… He really did…
This is the REAL Photoshop for iPad. #AffinityPhoto #photoshop pic.twitter.com/rqmvAkpxZY
— oneinchpixel (@oneinchpixel1) November 6, 2019
Oh look, it can create MS Paint level memes. That’s a good use of a $10 per month subscription fee
me trying the new photoshop for iPad pic.twitter.com/iPMGVIeil1
— patrick (@imPatrickT) November 4, 2019
Uh oh, this video review is pretty scathing
My review of Photoshop for iPad pic.twitter.com/ujlIbj2a6f
— ChristinaScamporrino (@c_scamporrino) November 4, 2019
But at least they were able to get it working
Photoshop on iPad is out pic.twitter.com/GmxZJvDwuM
— lina 🍋 ANYC W2 (@segseu) November 4, 2019
This artist paints a pretty picture of what Adobe seems to be up to…
I've been thinking a lot about the release of Photoshop on the iPad and what it means for the artist community (illustrators, concept artists, hobbyist…), and among other conclusions, I know one thing for sure:
Adobe doesn't want us using Photoshop to create 2D art.
1/X
— Mario Manzanares (@MarioManzanares) November 5, 2019
Okay, maybe it has SOME uses…
Photoshop for iPad !!!🔥#AdobeMAX
🐶×🦒= pic.twitter.com/3DpBaOvHGA
— iPad Pro@amity sensei (@amity_sensei) November 6, 2019
For Adobe’s part, it seems they’re listening to the community. It would have been nice to have more conversation before the launch though
excited to RT this someday soon with a different pic, as the Photoshop team ships the amazing roadmap of features ahead, w/ our customers’ input. heads down and off to the races…
— Scott Belsky (@scottbelsky) November 7, 2019
If you don’t want to wait, Affinity Photo for the iPad is on sale right now… It’s $9.99 and there’s no subscription model after that payment. Sweet.
What do you think? Have you tried out the new Photoshop app? Plan on it? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.
