Photoshop for iPad sounds like a complete mess – here’s what folks are saying about it

Okay, so after years of the design community asking, Adobe finally brought Photoshop to the iPad. The thing is, the version released seems to be a bit of a hot mess right now, with missing functionality

Whelp, Photoshop for iPad sounds like a hot mess right now

Five months ago, reddit asked “where’s our Photoshop for the iPad?” That question has now been answered, but the answer created even more questions. Things like “where’s my core functions?”, “why can’t I resize anything?“, “where’s my brushes?“, “why can’t I rotate with touch?“, and thousands of others…

Oh, dear, Adobe. I mean I get your stance about not just blindly porting all ten thousand (or so) functions from the desktop app over to iPad, but really? Some of the most used functions like brush import are missing (well, only missing from Photoshop for iPad, as they’re in Fresco instead).

Let’s see what the creative community is saying now they finally have Photoshop on their mobile devices:

Adobe, you forgot to add digital painting

really cannot fathom that photoshop for ipad is coming out tomorrow WITHOUT DIGITAL PAINTING SUPPORT?? — emi (@syrcart) November 4, 2019

Wait, there’s no magic wand tool either? What is this, 1990?

Photoshop on iPad is… ok. The lack of a Magic Wand tool KILLS it for me though. Also, it’s WAY too expensive!!! pic.twitter.com/Rd7i77kyUa — 🅳🅈🄻🄰🄽 (@DylanMcD8) November 3, 2019

Hmm, maybe one brush is okay in Photoshop…

i tried photoshop on ipad but i don’t super love it i just like one brush pic.twitter.com/AoImyHDiZS — snort (@picklegirlie) November 6, 2019

He went there… He really did…

Oh look, it can create MS Paint level memes. That’s a good use of a $10 per month subscription fee

me trying the new photoshop for iPad pic.twitter.com/iPMGVIeil1 — patrick (@imPatrickT) November 4, 2019

Uh oh, this video review is pretty scathing

My review of Photoshop for iPad pic.twitter.com/ujlIbj2a6f — ChristinaScamporrino (@c_scamporrino) November 4, 2019

But at least they were able to get it working

Photoshop on iPad is out pic.twitter.com/GmxZJvDwuM — lina 🍋 ANYC W2 (@segseu) November 4, 2019

This artist paints a pretty picture of what Adobe seems to be up to…

I've been thinking a lot about the release of Photoshop on the iPad and what it means for the artist community (illustrators, concept artists, hobbyist…), and among other conclusions, I know one thing for sure: Adobe doesn't want us using Photoshop to create 2D art. 1/X — Mario Manzanares (@MarioManzanares) November 5, 2019

Okay, maybe it has SOME uses…

For Adobe’s part, it seems they’re listening to the community. It would have been nice to have more conversation before the launch though

excited to RT this someday soon with a different pic, as the Photoshop team ships the amazing roadmap of features ahead, w/ our customers’ input. heads down and off to the races… — Scott Belsky (@scottbelsky) November 7, 2019

If you don’t want to wait, Affinity Photo for the iPad is on sale right now… It’s $9.99 and there’s no subscription model after that payment. Sweet.

What do you think? Have you tried out the new Photoshop app? Plan on it? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: