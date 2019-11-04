The full-featured Adobe Photoshop app is now available on iPad

Over a year ago, Adobe announced that it was bringing a full-fledged version of Photoshop to Apple’s iPad and it’s finally here.

Adobe hasn’t officially announced its release yet, but the download link is now live in the Apple App Store. With the new version of Photoshop for iPadOS, users will get an experience more akin to that of the computer version of Photoshop.

This means layer panels, PSD file saves, and full support for Apple Pencil. Various functions have also been updated to work well with the touchscreen of the iPad, as well. Cloud saves are also enabled, so you bounce back and forth between desktop and iPad.

The new Photoshop iOS app for iPad works with:

iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi, and Cellular)

iPad Pro (12.9-inch) and 2nd generation

iPad Pro (10.5-inch)

iPad Pro (9.7-inch)

iPad 5th Generation

iPad Mini 4

iPad Air 2

You can download Photoshop now and it’s free to use for 30 days. Once the trial is over, you’ll need a Creative Cloud subscription to continue using it.

What do you think? Interested in trying out the new and improved Photoshop on iPad? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

