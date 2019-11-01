Apple TV+ is now live and you can get it for free if you recently purchased an Apple device

Apple just opened the pipes to its streaming video subscription service, Apple TV+, and there’s an important thing to note if you’ve recently bought any Apple device.

Normally, the service would be $4.99 a month, but if you bought any iPad, iPhone, Mac, iPod Touch or Apple TV since September, you’re eligible for 12 free months of service.

You can find Apple TV+ in the Apple TV app that should already be pre-installed on your Apple device, or you can reinstall it from the App Store if you cleaned it from your system. Shows from the paid subscription will show up in a dedicated Apple TV+ row on the home screen of the app, plus throughout the interface.

At launch, some of the Apple Original content is available: The Morning Show, See, For All Mankind, Dickinson, Snoopy in Space, Helpsters, Ghostwriter, and the talk show Oprah’s Book Club. Some have the full season available right now, with others having the first three episodes with the rest to follow on a staggered release schedule.

To claim your year of Apple TV+, it’s super simple – sign into Apple TV+.

That means you need the following:

The Apple TV+ app downloaded and installed on any device running iOS, iPadOS, macOS, or tvOS

Be signed in to your Apple ID on that device

Open the Apple TV+ app and you should get the offer notification straight away

Just tap Enjoy 1 Year Free

It’s worth checking out if you bought an Apple device recently, even if you only like one or two of the shows on offer. If you decide to cancel your free subscription, please note that it will end then and there, so if you want to cancel after a year, go ahead and set yourself up a reminder.

