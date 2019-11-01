Hulu offline downloads arrive on Android but you’ll need the premium plan to use it

Subscribers to Hulu’s No Ads plan can now download shows for offline viewing on their Android devices or Fire TV tablets. That brings Hulu up to parity with rivals like Netflix, who have had the same feature for years now.

Users on iOS or iPadOS got the same feature a month ago.

Hulu finally has downloads for offline viewing on the Android app

Offline viewing is a super handy addition to any streaming service. Maybe you’re taking a flight, or maybe you know you’re going to be away from a stable internet connection for a while, so you load up your device with local copies of that series you’ve been watching. Simple, right?

To use it on Hulu, there are a few limitations:

You need to be on the $11.99 a month No Ads plan

You can download 25 titles split between up to 5 devices at a time

You then get 30 days to watch once downloaded, but once you start watching a show you’ll only have two days to finish the episode or movie before it’ll lock you out

Not every show on Hulu can be downloaded, with Hulu promising “thousands” of titles currently. Tap the Downloadable option on the Browse menu to find them more easily

The only bad part about this? That’s the fact that it took until Disney owned Hulu to bring the feature to the service. What was Hulu doing for the last two years while Netflix and Amazon Prime users were all using local downloads?

What do you think? Glad to see this feature come to Hulu? Surprised it took this long? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: