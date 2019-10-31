Tim Cook suggests Apple is working on an iPhone subscription service

Apple had its Q4 Earnings Call yesterday, and one interesting snippet came from a question asked by the analysts – Apple might be working on a subscription-model for the iPhone.

That could mean a new lease of life for Apple’s finances…

Apple might be working on an iPhone-as-a-Service plan

Let’s think about this for a minute. We already lease our cars, our land, and sometimes, our houses. Why not our phones, especially if you’re planning on upgrading to the newest model every year? With iPhone hardware sales slowing down, bundling them into a subscription plan might make financial sense for the company.

When asked if Apple might bundle iPhones into other subscription plans, CEO Tim Cook said that the company is looking into more ways for users to pay for their devices monthly

Currently, Apple users can use the iPhone Upgrade Program to stretch their payments and Applecare over two years, or upgrade after 12 months

You’ll soon be able to finance your iPhone interest-free if you use your Apple Card to pay for it

Apple has also been promoting its trade-in program recently

I know I’d jump on this kind of arrangement since I typically upgrade my phone either every year or every second year. If Apple bundles Applecare+ and maybe Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, or increased iCloud storage into a payment similar to a financing amount, wouldn’t you?

What do you think? Would you be interested in an Apple subscription service for your iPhone? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

