Twitter is doing the right thing and putting an end to political advertising

It would be cool to see Zuckerberg follow suit, but we all know that’s not happening.

Jack Dorsey, Twitter’s CEO, made a statement yesterday about political ads. The statement was made, fittingly enough, in a chain of tweets detailing what kind of messages they want to send out for the already divisive 2020 election.

We’ve made the decision to stop all political advertising on Twitter globally. We believe political message reach should be earned, not bought. Why? A few reasons… Dorsey said, starting his statement.

Twitter appears to be taking a new “hands-on” strategy to paid ads, as opposed to Facebook and YouTube’s “hands-off” approach to political ads. Twitter’s stance is gaining a fair share of support, and criticism, from politicians and pundits. The simplest, and most declarative, comes from Montana Governor Steve Bullock, “Good. Your move, Facebook.”

It’s a bold strategy Jack, let’s see if it pays off

Dorsey said the goal is to minimize the amount of viral content that may contain unscrupulous videos or misleading headlines. Through this, Twitter’s CEO believes that the political discourse will focus more on the issues and not on “fake news.”

Twitter will share the finalized details on the policy on November 15 and will begin rolling out ad bans on the 22. With Facebook seemingly completely ok with politicians paying to lie to people, it’s good to see at least one social platform going in the opposite direction.

