For some reason, Samsung is now showing off a clamshell folding phone

With the controversy and middling reception surrounding the recently released Galaxy Fold, it’s a bit surprising to see Samsung back again with another entry into the world of folding phones. Announced this week at the Samsung’s Developer Conference, Samsung is working on a clamshell-style folding phone.

The new clamshell design was shown off in a video at the conference which you can find above.

A clamshell update to the Samsung Fold? Okay, then.

Similar to many large-scale events from large companies, product announcements are inevitable. However, this one involving the new foldable Samsung phone is a bit of a head-scratcher. Many reviews of the initial release of the Fold were…not super positive.

As pointed out by TechRadar, the main pain points are, despite the genuinely cool design, its fragile screen and outrageous price. Heck, KnowTechie took a couple of jabs at the release.

Despite that, Samsung is pushing forward in this foldable smartphone direction. The video above could catch a consumer’s eye based on its folding aesthetic. The new design gives off a Motorola Razr-vibe for the nostalgic smartphone seekers.

As of right now, Samsung has not announced details about its internal specifications or its release date. However, as reported by The Verge, the company has been working on improving the Android interface for this model.

What do you think? Interested in yet another folding phone from Samsung? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

