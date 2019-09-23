Samsung’s Galaxy Fold gets yet another launch date in the US

Samsung’s Galaxy Fold got off to a rocky start (and dusty… and peely…) earlier this year, but it’s finally coming out after multiple delays.

Samsung has been hard at work fixing the early issues, and now there’s a new US release date – September 27. That follows re-releases in both South Korea and the UK.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold is coming back to the US on September 27

With nearly a year since Samsung actually announced the phone, does anyone care at this point? Samsung doesn’t appear to think so, as the availability has been scaled back with the Galaxy Fold. The only major carrier to have the Fold will be AT&T, and some Best Buy salespeople will have the unenviable task of trying to sell the Fold to customers who really only want the iPhone 11.

Oh, and if you live near a Samsung Experience store, you can go get one there too, you lucky person you.

Only AT&T and Unlocked versions will be available

“Select” AT&T and Best Buy stores will be the only place to get one

It’s still $1,980

It’s also still not completely fixed, as shown by JerryRigEverything. The hinge is still easy to get into, and permanent marks on the screen are also simple to create

Anyone still care enough to buy one? Got a beard? Maybe you should reconsider…

What do you think? Interested in the Samsung Galaxy Fold or has the moment passed? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

