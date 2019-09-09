Samsung’s AirDresser is a closet that cleans and straightens your clothes and I need it

Of all the chores in our home, my personal pet hate peeve is doing laundry. It’s time-consuming, noisy and often back-breaking. Samsung seems to know this, with its new AirDresser which can completely replace having to put your washing machine on.

Samsung calls it “a new way to refresh clothes,” which is a fancy way to say “you hang and we steam it” but whatever, if it works I’ll take two.

The Samsung AirDresser is a personal valet in a box

This is the sci-fi future we were promised in shows and movies like The Fifth Element. I mean, if Corben Dallas can get his bed made automatically in a tiny apartment, why can’t I hang up my clothes, and have them automatically cleaned while I do other things?

Like anything good, it’ll probably be expensive though. Similar systems from LG cost $2,000. Maybe that’s worth it if you factor in the number of dry cleaning trips you take yearly, I dunno.

You hang up your clothes on Air Hangers, and then the Jet Air system steam cleans them, before various filters remove that moisture

It looks like a high-tech gym locker, with a mirrored front with touch screen for controls

Samsung claims it can catch 99 percent of germs on your clothes, and trap them so they don’t go back into your air

Even with the price tag, I’m game. I hate washing clothes, and I hate ironing. Have both of those annoyances done for me? Where do I sign up?

