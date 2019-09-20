Night Mode on the iPhone 11 Pro is wild – check out these examples

The newest batch of iPhones are pretty boring if we’re being honest, but there is one feature that has me, and a lot of other people, excited. Night Mode is the new camera tech baked into the phones and makes taking shots in low-light an entirely new experience.

The camera tech is truly impressive and we’re starting to see some examples pop up around the web, so we wanted to take a moment to highlight some of these awesome shots.

Check out some of these awesome iPhone 11 Night Mode shots

Seriously, I was not interested in the new iPhone in the least, but these examples of Night Mode are wild.

Holy night mode Batman!

🍎 = iPhone X

🍏 = iPhone 11 (no night mode)

🍊= iPhone 11 (night mode, no flash) pic.twitter.com/C3UxCG8dYb — Dean B (@ThatDeanBGuy) September 20, 2019

Glorious.

I did not do a good job of getting a flat horizon line in this night mode shot, but I wanted to put it up unedited: iPhone XS vs 11 Pro pic.twitter.com/dVgzdXc5dC — Matthew Bolton (@matthewbbolton) September 18, 2019

My word.

Both taken at the same time on iPhone 11 Pro Max – with and without night mode #iPhone11Pro #apple pic.twitter.com/tobTW3q4o0 — Dave Snelling (@SnellingD) September 17, 2019

Pour me a drink, I’m thirsty for this camera.

Here’s another Night Mode from the iPhone Pro pic.twitter.com/NbCWhTS9d6 — Sean Keach (@SeanKeach) September 17, 2019

Cute cat, cuter camera.

First real world shot with iPhone 11’s night mode and it looks absolutely stunning! Say goodbye to low light photos! pic.twitter.com/pkbyYBZhBZ — Bernard (@BernardAzar) September 13, 2019

Seriously, this is magic.

Those before and after photos of the improved night shots from the $1100 iPhone XS and iPhone 11 Pro is cute. Here's nightscape mode with the $700 OnePlus 7 Pro after updates. Taken at the Baha Mar in the Bahamas. No edits. pic.twitter.com/iGtet31PIF — Rishii (@_AlteredTech) September 19, 2019

I’m honestly not sure I even believe this one, but my gawdddddd. 💦💦💦

The best part about this new camera mode? It’s available on all iPhone 11 models. Yep, that’s right, you can get it on the $699 iPhone 11 or on the more expensive iPhone 11 Pro.

What do you think? Interested in the new iPhone 11? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

