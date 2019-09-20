Apple is working on tracking tags – here’s what it may look like in iOS 13

We’ve been hearing lots of rumor around the tracking tags that Apple is developing, but now we have a glimpse of what they might look like in practice, thanks to MacRumors.

They obtained some screenshots of the “Find My” app in iOS 13 with an additional tab – Items. Is that to support the rumored tracking tags, potentially powered by the mysterious chip inside the iPhone 11?

Here’s what Apple’s tracking tags might look like

The Items tab implores users to “Tag your everyday items with B389 and never lose them again.” That’s the codename of the Tile-like trackers that Apple has been developing, so that’s more evidence that the tags are real. Will they make it to market? I mean, normally I’d say yes, but then there are some recent big devices that Apple has futzed on the release.

The screenshots are from June, so it’s possible that everything has changed since then

The tags are supposed to use Bluetooth LE and ultra-wideband to help you locate your items

It might even use the iPhone’s AR capabilities to give visual indicators of where the lost items are

The main Apple hardware event has come and gone, and no mention of the trackers was made. Will there be a second hardware event before the year is up? Maybe with an updated Apple TV and the tracking tags?

