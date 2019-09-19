Google Maps is starting to test a much needed incognito mode

Way back at Google I/O this year, we were told that Google Maps would eventually get an Incognito mode.

That day is getting closer, as some beta testers for the Maps app are seeing Incognito turn up as an option. That’s handy for picking up secret anniversary gifts, interviews with other employers, and more.

The new incognito mode still won’t stop Google from tracking you, just there won’t be a stored record of where you went while it’s switched on. Incognito mode will work anywhere Google Maps is used, including things like Android Auto.

When the feature turns up in your version of Google Maps, it’s pretty simple to use:

Tap on your Google account avatar while in Google Maps

Tap on Incognito mode

Just remember to turn Incognito mode off when you’re done. If you’re a Google Maps Preview tester, check if you have Maps 10.26 or later installed. If so, you can start sneaking around immediately.

For the rest of you Google Maps users, you’ll have to wait until Google decides it doesn’t need more testing and rolls it out to the public builds.

