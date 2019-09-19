Facebook is working on AR glasses that eventually will replace your iPhone or Android

If it wasn’t enough that Facebook wants to put cameras around your home, they also want to put cameras on your face.

The social giant is reportedly working on smart glasses that aim to replace your traditional smartphone, in partnership with Ray-Ban. I guess that’ll be the next thing to be banned from public places, right?

Facebook wants to put itself on your actual face

That’s not poetic license. Literally on your face. The project, internally called “Orion”, is slated to come to market by 2025. It’s anyone’s guess to what year it’ll leave the market, but if Portal is any indication, even if it doesn’t sell Facebook will still try to make it work. After all, how many pairs of Spectacles has Snap created now? It wouldn’t be like Zuckerberg to throw in the towel vs his opponents.

The glasses would let you take calls, live-stream your FPS view, and get information on a tiny screen

Facebook ran into issues miniaturizing the tech to fit into glasses frames, so entered a partnership with Ray-Ban owner, Luxottica

Yes, the glasses will have their own AI virtual assistant

Apparently, the development is a priority of CEO Mark Zuckerberg. I mean, it makes sense. Why stop at putting cameras in people’s homes when you can make them walk around with one at all times?

That’s not the only skeevy set of specs that Facebook is reportedly working on… A cut-down version called “Stella” internally will be closer to Snap Inc’s Spectacles than a standalone device. Will anyone let Facebook sit on their face and take pics? Not this intrepid reporter, that’s for sure.

What do you think? Would you use smart glasses from the social giant? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

