If the Google Pixel 4 costs more than $1K, I’m buying an iPhone 11

So, some new Google Pixel 4 leaks on possible pricing courtesy of an Irish e-tailer have surfaced over the weekend. In them, that Oh-So-Orange colorway I’m pining after might as well be rebranded as “Oh So Expensive,” because the regular-sized, 64GB variant will nearly cost $1,000.

That’s a lot of cash, Google.

If the Pixel 4 costs more than $1K, it’s not OK, Google

Let me just start with saying that I love my Pixel phones (yes, even after 20 replacements). There just isn’t another handset I’ve tried that can do what the Pixel can do with its single camera. The Pixel 4 and its multiple cameras must then be even better, but at what cost?

I don’t really care about Project Soli and its radar-based gesture control. Well, okay maybe if I can Jedi-wave at it to take selfies. I also don’t really care much about the rest of the phone, although the upgraded RAM amount will fix the thing that annoys me the most about the Pixel 3 XL. Is it worth $1,000 though? Do I really need that orange colorway? (I mean, yes, I do).

Still, if these prices are accurate, it’s going to be a tough sell, especially when I picked up my Pixel 3 XL at $400…

Google Pixel 4 64 GB €819.98 (cut from €922.97) – $903 USD

Google Pixel 4 128 GB €942.18 (cut from €1,059.95) – $1,035 USD

Google Pixel 4 XL 64 GB €1,009.98 (cut from €1,136.06) – $1,110 USD

Google Pixel 4 XL 128 GB €1,126.68 (cut from €1,267.52) – $1,239 USD

Bear in mind that these prices include the EU’s VAT, so American pricing might be 20 percent lower or so, before US taxes are taken into account. It’s disappointing to see that when Apple has dropped its iPhone pricing this year, Google thinks it can get away with its highest handset pricing ever.

What do you think? Will you pick up the new Google Pixel 4 if it is over $1,000? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

