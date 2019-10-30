The PlayStation 4 has hit a huge milestone by becoming the 2nd best-selling console ever

If you need any further proof of the massive success Sony has had with its PlayStation 4 console, look no further than the new sales report.

The PlayStation 4 is now the second best-selling console of all time with over 102.8 million console sales. The only console with higher numbers is the PlayStation 2, which absolutely crushed it with over 155 million console sales. The PS4 has barely scraped past the original PlayStation, which sold 102.5 million units during its run.

With a little over a year until the PlayStation 5 releases, it is extremely doubtful that the PS4 will top PS2 sales. According to the report, PS4 sales have slowed down quite a bit in recent months, which is to be expected.

With a new console on the horizon and the PlayStation 4 Pro being almost 3 years old, there’s not too much for gamers to buy at this point. Expect holiday sales to revolve more around games that could possibly work with the PlayStation 5.

The PlayStation 4 has absolutely crushed its same-gen competition

Global sales of the Xbox One hit 43 million units sold in July of this year, well below that of the PS4. The Nintendo Switch, on the other hand, was at 36 million units sold in June of this year. That being said, the Nintendo Switch has only been out since 2017, whereas the Xbox One was released in 2013.

The portable console recently celebrated its own milestone, hitting 15 million units sold in North America.

