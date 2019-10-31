The foldable Razr has been shown off (again) in new leaked images

Ever-accurate leaker, Evan Blass of @evleaks fame is back, with an actual shot of the upcoming Motorola RAZR foldable phone. This is Motorola’s first device with a foldable screen, even though they’re the original foldable device king.

It’s supposed to be unveiled next month, and I’ve got no doubts it’ll sell out instantly.

The Motorola RAZR is back, baby and it’s my perfect foldable

I mean, everyone had a RAZR back in the day, didn’t they? It was the cool handset to have, at a time when your only choices were boring candy bar designs from everyone else. The laser-cut keypad of thin metal, the satisfying click when you closed it one-handed, all of it. It even had a decent camera for the era.

The leaked image only really confirms that the RAZR shape is intact, with the foldable screen wrapped around the inside of both halves of the clamshell design. Is that raised area on the bottom half a fingerprint reader or a button to flick the screen out? Why does this image make me think of the original Star Trek communicators? And has Motorola managed to find a way to protect the fragile foldable OLED screen if something like dirt or your keys gets inside the fold?

I hope the early forecasts of a $1,500 price tag are wrong, as this is one foldable device I’d go all-in for.

What do you think? Interested in the foldable Razr phone? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: