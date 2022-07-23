5 ways to send text messages from your computer

Apparently, some of us still send messages using the traditional—and near-ancient—SMS method. However, relying on your phone to text can be downright inconvenient. That’s why you need to know how to send text messages from your computer.

If you’re a traditional texter, you may want to access messages on your computer. Thankfully, life finds a way, and SMS messaging isn’t extinct yet and does still receive some consideration.

Let’s discuss five different ways to text from your laptop or desktop computer.

1. Text using Phone Link on Windows

If you have an Android phone nearby, you can pair it with your PC and send messages using the Microsoft Phone Link app. The downside to this method is that you must have your phone with you to send or receive an SMS.

Here’s how to text from a Windows PC:

Download and launch the Microsoft Phone Link app on your PC Click Get started Sign in with your Microsoft account and click Continue On your Android phone, go to the link provided (aka.ms/yourpc) and download and launch the Link to Windows app On your PC, tick I have the Link to Windows app ready and click Pair with QR code On your phone, tap Link your phone and PC and then tap Continue when prompted Scan the QR code Set the appropriate permissions on your phone, ensuring that you allow access to SMS messages Complete the setup on your PC and click Send text messages Click Messages in the top menu bar Click New Message and send your SMS

2. Text using iMessage on Mac

If you’re an Apple user, you can configure your iPhone to sync text messages with your Mac. Before you begin the setup process, you should ensure that both devices are using the same Apple ID. If both your Mac and iPhone are signed in to the same account, you’re good to go.

Here’s how to enable Text Message Forwarding on iPhone:

Go to Settings > Messages

Image: KnowTechie

Tap Text Message Forwarding

Image: KnowTechie

Toggle your Mac on in the device list

Image: KnowTechie

Finally, if an authentication code appears on your Mac, enter it on your iPhone and tap Allow.

3. Text using Google Voice

If you live in the United States or Canada, you can send and receive text messages through the Google Voice web app. While you won’t be able to send an international SMS, the free-to-use software is perfect for local messaging.

Here’s how to send and receive text messages with Google Voice:

Go to Google Voice and sign in if necessary

Image: KnowTechie

Click the Messages icon in the side menu

Image: KnowTechie

Click Send new message and send your SMS

Image: KnowTechie

That’s it, you have now successfully learned how to send a text message from your computer using the Google Voice web app.

4. Text using email

When seeking to send text messages via email, you must first know the recipient’s carrier. Next, you should find the correct domain name to use with the phone number.

Image: KnowTechie

Here’s a list of some popular U.S. carriers and their appropriate domains:

AT&T: @txt.att.net (SMS), @mms.att.net (MMS)

T-Mobile: @tmomail.net (SMS, MMS)

Verizon: @vtext.com (SMS), @vzpix.com (MMS)

Sprint: @messaging.sprintpcs.com (SMS)

Virgin Mobile: @vmobl.com (SMS), @vmpix.com (MMS)

To send a text via email, you’ll need to enter the number and the correct domain name in the recipient field. Once you’ve sent the message, any replies should arrive in your inbox.

5. Text using the carrier website

Image: Unsplash

If none of the other methods suit your style, you may have the option to text via your carrier’s website. To access the tool, you’ll usually need to log in to your account using the appropriate portal.

Not all carriers offer this feature, so you should check with your mobile provider if the option appears to be missing.

Texting from your computer is convenient

Being able to send a text message from your computer (both laptop or desktop) is convenient for three reasons.

Firstly, if you’re working on your computer, you don’t have to switch devices to send or receive messages. Secondly, typing on a real keyboard is a lot easier than using a touch screen for some people.

Lastly, and most importantly, there isn’t a third reason, but things always happen in threes, so here we are.

