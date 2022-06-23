iOS 16 will soon let iPhone users report spam SMS messages

When iOS 16 arrives this fall, Apple will be expanding the built-in “Report Junk” feature in the Messages app. Currently, it only works for iMessages, but you’ll soon be able to report spammy SMS and MMS messages.

As reported by MacRumors, if you see any SMS/MMS in the Unknown Senders section of your Messages app, you’ll be able to long-press to use the “Report Junk” option. This will report it as spam not just to Apple, but also to “certain carriers.”

As of now, we don’t know which carriers are partnering with Apple on this. Additionally, another SMS filtering tool is coming for dual-SIM users, so you’ll be able to filter based on which SIM the incoming messages are for.

Until this is rolled out, you can always forward spam SMS/MMS to your cellular carrier to deal with. Usually, the number to send these reports is 7726 (SPAM), at least for US-based carriers. You can also report it to the FCC.

Speaking of filtering, iOS 16 is also getting some tools for developers of filter extensions. Users in Brazil and India can already filter messages into Transactions and Promotions, with more categories being expanded.

Apps like Truecaller will also be able to put SMS/MMS into a dozen subcategories under the existing two categories. The full list for Transactions includes Finance, Reminders, Orders, Health, Public Services, Weather, Carrier, Rewards, and Others; while the Promotions category can split into Offers, Coupons, and Others.

With SMS/MMS spam on the rise, any added protection that iOS 16 can bring is welcome. According to the spam-blocking app RoboKiller, the average American got 42 spam texts in March alone.

