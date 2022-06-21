iOS 16 has a new feature that skips annoying website CAPTCHAs

Apple’s iOS 16 is going to solve one of the annoyances of the modern web. When it arrives this fall, a feature called Automatic Verification will let you skip CAPTCHAs on some websites or apps.

The best part? You won’t even see those annoying grids or puzzle piece sliders when you reach the website. Everything will be done behind the scenes.

To enable this, Apple worked together with Cloudflare and Fastly, two of the major content delivery networks. It’s not limited to iOS 16, macOS Ventura is also going to get the CAPTCHA-skipping feature.

Once enabled, going to any website that uses these two content delivery networks will get an automatic verification token from your iCloud. That means no CAPTCHA prompt, as your device will already have done the bot check for you. Sweet.

Again, when you go to a website that’s set up for Private Access Tokens, Apple’s system checks to make sure your device and your Apple ID are in good standing, then sends the token to the site.

To enable Automatic Verification once your iPhone is on iOS 16

If you’re on the beta of iOS 16 right now, Automatic Verification is on by default. We’re not sure if that will be the case when the public builds come this fall.

Open the Settings app

Tap on your Apple ID

Tap on Password & Security

Scroll down and toggle Automatic Verification to ON

Apple isn’t the only company working on this type of verification. Google was also involved in creating this token-based system, according to Fastly, so there is every chance this could come to Google Chrome or to Android in the future.

Bypassing CAPTCHA for human users will greatly improve our internet experience. The worry we have is that it won’t be long until bot makers discover how to add Private Access Tokens into their bots. That will make this new fix essentially useless.

