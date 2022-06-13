The iPhone 14 is reportedly getting a huge selfie camera upgrade

Apple’s iPhone 14 range isn’t that far away from launch now. This year, it seems that the selfie camera is getting a huge boost, with better image quality and the inclusion of autofocus.

That’s according to a new supply chain analysis report, from the ever-accurate Apple-whisperer, Ming-Chi Kuo. In it, Kuo talks about the companies that are supplying Apple with camera parts.

That’s interesting but far less interesting than what those parts are going to be used for. Kuo says that the selfie camera will feature autofocus for the first time. That will be huge if true, instantly improving your selfies and videos.

The lens will also feature six components, up from the five used in the selfie camera Apple has used since the iPhone 11’s launch. Kuo also thinks that the front camera will have a larger f/1.9 aperture, for improved low-light performance.

Analysis: winners of iPhone 14 front camera's upgrade to AF (auto focus) / 分析：iPhone 14前置攝像頭升級為AF (自動對焦) 的贏家 @mingchikuo https://t.co/USPnSfWFDO — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) June 13, 2022

The cool thing here isn’t the improvement in picture quality or the addition of autofocus on the selfie camera. No, it’s that all four iPhone 14 models will get the upgraded selfie camera.

That’s huge news because Apple is rumored to be improving the iPhone 14 Pro models more than the base versions.

Earlier reports said that the Pro models are getting a 48-megapixel wide camera that can shoot 8K video. The Pro models might also move to a titanium chassis. For comparison, the existing iPhone 13 Pro models use a stainless-steel chassis.

