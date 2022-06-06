Continuity Camera turns your iPhone into a webcam

Apple’s WWDC 2022 keynote is nearly wrapping up, and one of the coolest features announced is for macOS Ventura when it arrives later this year. Called Continuity Camera, it turns your iPhone into a supercharged webcam.

When live, you’ll be able to use your iPhone as a webcam, even without waking it or selecting it. It’ll even work wirelessly, so you can walk around.

Speaking of walking around, you’ll get access to Center Stage, so your iPhone’s camera will follow you around the room. You also get Portrait Mode, for things like background blur and virtual lights to relight your face.

Image: Apple

That’s not all. When you use the ultrawide camera on your iPhone with Continuity Camera, it does something magical.

You can do a top-down view of your desk and keep the person talking in view. That normally needs two cameras and some annoying software setup.

Image: KnowTechie

We’re sure it won’t be too long before someone has an embarrassing moment with the new dual-view feature. Will we get a new Toobin incident, with some middle-aged man exposing himself when he thinks the camera is off?

Apple is also working with Belkin on new MagSafe mounts. Those will stick your iPhone to your Macs, so you can use it as a webcam without holding it.

Oh, and continuity is the name of the game this WWDC. You can also hand off FaceTime calls from an iPhone to a Mac. That’s a nice feature to have. Stay tuned for more WWDC 2022 news.

