New Insta360 Link webcam uses AI to follow your face

Insta360, the renowned action camera maker, has released its first all-in-one dedicated AI-powered webcam, Link.

Link paints a true picture of what modern webcams should look and feel like. All around, from hardware to software, the AI-powered webcam makes a bold statement.

While most other webcams still focus on the basics, Insta360 has raised the bar with Link. Here are some of the key features that make it a must-have.

Meet the Insta360 Link webcam

The Insta360 Link can reach a resolution of up to 60fps for both 720p and 1080p captures and 30fps in both HDR and Ultra HD 4K mode.

Video coding formats supported by Link include H.264 (all resolutions and frame rates) and MJPEG (4K at 24/25fps, 1080p all frame rates, 720p all frame rates).

It also has a 34mm equivalent focal length, F1.8 aperture, 4x digital zoom, and phase detection autofocus from a distance of 4-inches to infinity. Link also uses dynamic AI face tracking to focus your face, center it, and keep it in-shot.

With a 1/2-inch sensor (2x the size of a Logitech Brio sensor), Link captures more detail with better dynamic range than other webcams, while also shining in performance in all light conditions.

Weighing in at just 106g (3.73oz) and measuring 69×41×45mm (2.71×1.61×1.77in), Link is portable enough to fit into compact spaces on your devices or in your backpack.

Mounting, privacy, and more

Image: Insta360

The Link webcam has dual mounting options, including a 1/4″ mounting point for tripod mounting and a built-in clip for computer screen mounting.

It can also be mounted on a 3-axis gimbal to capture steady shots even in high-motion conditions.

As for privacy, Link’s intelligent built-in privacy protection feature will kick in automatically, pointing the camera downward after 10 seconds of inactivity. This is great for when you forget to turn off your webcam after a video session.

Link supports four different view modes: DeskView Mode (focuses on your tabletop or work area), Whiteboard Mode (with AI and recognition markers to focus on you or a whiteboard), Overhead Mode (for a bird’s eye view), and Portrait Mode.

What good is a webcam if it sucks at audio? Link answers this important rhetoric question with dual noise-canceling microphones to minimize background noise. It also includes automatic gain control to amplify your voice.

You can connect the Link webcam to your device using a USB-C to USB-C cable (USB 2.0) or Type-C to Type-A adapter.

Link is compatible with Windows 8 or later. However, Windows 8.1 or higher is required for 4K videos. It also supports macOS 10.10 or later and generally requires 1GB of RAM for 720p capture and 2GB of RAM for 1080p.

The Link webcam comes with native support for Zoom, Skype, Microsoft Teams, and Google Meet software.

Get all these features for just $299.99

For $299.99, you’ll get the Link webcam, a USB-C cable, USB-C to A adapter, and four recognition markers.

For an extra $29, you’ll get a Tripod Kit, including a mini 2-in-1 tripod, two locking levers, a 1/4-inch mount adapter, and a manual.

