Hohem’s iSteady V2 is possibly the best smartphone gimbal out there

Shaky running scenes in videos are difficult to watch and impossible to enjoy — they can make viewers feel dizzy as they follow along. Prevent this with the Hohem iSteady V2 smartphone gimbal.

Thanks to its brushless motors and iSteady’s 4.0 anti-shake algorithm, this compact 3-axis AI-powered gimbal provides all-around stability for your high-mobility video shoots.

This produces buttery smooth cinematic motion pictures that can give a Steadicam a run for its money.

What’s more, it’s compatible with a wide range of smartphones including:

iPhone 12 Pro Max/12 Pro/12 Mini/SE2/11 Pro Max/XS Max.

Samsung S20 Ultra/S20/Galaxy 20+/Note 20/Note 10+.

Huawei P40 Pro/P40/P30 Pro/Mate40 Pro+/Mate40 Pro/Mate 40/Mate 30.

Oneplus 7tpro/8/8 Pro/8t.

Google Pixel 4/Pixel 4 XL.

Tracking shots or dolly shots on the iSteady V2 smartphone gimbal is the easiest way to let your viewers experience every palpitation, huff, puff, thud, and jump as if they were right in the middle of the action.

Image: KnowTechie

The Hohem smartphone gimbal is packed with features

The smartphone gimbal from Hohem uses its unique AI Tracking Sensor and Gesture Control capabilities for face tracking without any apps. This is great for live streaming or online meetings on TikTok, Facebook, Teams, Zoom, and so on.

With a simple gesture, the iSteady V2 smartphone gimbal can automatically switch between landscape and portrait modes, helping you capture any scene from any angle.

The Hohem smartphone gimbal has built-in lighting and adjustable brightness. It also provides standby power for up to 9 hours and acts as a power bank with bidirectional charging capabilities.

Image: KnowTechie

The Hohem Pro app is compatible with iOS devices running iOS 10 or later and Android devices running Android 6 or later.

It packs a ton of powerful shooting functions and one-tap shooting templates that allow you to create blockbusters on YouTube or TikTok. For instance, you can rotate this gimbal 270/180 with a single tap.

Foldable to 7 inches and weighing in at just 0.58 pounds, the iSteady V2 smartphone gimbal is lightweight and portable, and can easily fit into your backpack when folded.

Hohem’s iSteady V2 may be one of the best smartphone gimbals currently available

Image: KnowTechie

At a mere $129, the Hohem smartphone gimbal packs all the features of a Steadicam and more, for a ridiculously tiny fraction of the cost.

Get more likes for your motion pictures whether on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, or YouTube. Get the Hohem smartphone gimbal today. It’s available in black and white.

The Hohem smartphone gimbal is the smartest way to film a running scene or live stream on your smartphone. Get it now at Amazon or the company’s website here.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.