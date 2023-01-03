This smartphone gimbal with auto face tracking is down just $40

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. However, our opinions, reviews, and other editorial content are not influenced by the sponsorship and remain objective.

If you’re tired of shaky, low-quality videos and photos – Look no further because Hohem has an incredible deal on one of its best-selling smartphone gimbals.

Normally priced at $50, this must-have accessory is currently on sale for just $40. And trust us, it’s worth every penny.

Hohem’s smartphone is a feature-packed powerhouse. It doubles as a stabilizer, expandable stick, tripod, and desk gimbal with 360° follow mode.

The main event here is its outstanding anti-shake technology

The 2-axis anti-shaking function and auto-balance technology ensure that your phone stays stable while recording, eliminating any handshaking, which helps you capture professional-quality videos.

The best part? It works with various phones, like the iPhone 14 Pro Max, Android devices, and Samsung Galaxy phones. It’s also lightweight and extendable.

Plus, it comes with a Bluetooth remote control, allowing you to take selfies anywhere, anytime.

Even better, it features a 360° face tracking mode. Meaning it follows your movements, keeping you centered in the frame. When you move, so does your phone.

If this sounds like your cup of tea, don’t miss out on this amazing deal. Get your Hohem Smartphone Gimbal today for just $40 and up your photo and video game like never before.

Again, this offer is valid now and available through January 8. Don’t miss out.

