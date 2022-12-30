SteelSeries Aerox 5 gaming mouse falls to new Amazon low

If it’s time to upgrade to a new gaming mouse, stop what you’re doing and get ready to pony up some cash because Amazon isn’t messing around with this one.

SteelSeries’ Aerox 5 wireless gaming mouse is down to an incredible $85 right now. This mouse typically sells for $140 – that’s 39% in savings and the lowest price to date.

If you remember, we reviewed this mouse in May, and Alex absolutely loved it. If he says it’s worth buying, listen, it’s worth buying. The man knows a thing or two about a gaming mouse.

What you should know about the SteelSeries Aerox 5

The Aerox 50 offers total customization, with 9 programmable buttons and a 5-button action panel that includes a tailor-made up/down flick switch.

And with SteelSeries Engine, it’s easy to customize every click to your specifications.

But, the most impressive feature of the Aerox 5 is its TrueMove Air sensor, delivering 18,000 CPI, 400 IPS, tilt tracking, and 40G acceleration.

