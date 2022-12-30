Deals
SteelSeries Aerox 5 gaming mouse falls to new Amazon low
Don’t settle for a one-size-fits-all mouse – upgrade to the SteelSeries Aerox 5 and take control of your gameplay like never before.
If it’s time to upgrade to a new gaming mouse, stop what you’re doing and get ready to pony up some cash because Amazon isn’t messing around with this one.
SteelSeries’ Aerox 5 wireless gaming mouse is down to an incredible $85 right now. This mouse typically sells for $140 – that’s 39% in savings and the lowest price to date.
READ MORE: SteelSeries Aerox 5 wireless gaming mouse Review
If you remember, we reviewed this mouse in May, and Alex absolutely loved it. If he says it’s worth buying, listen, it’s worth buying. The man knows a thing or two about a gaming mouse.
What you should know about the SteelSeries Aerox 5
The Aerox 50 offers total customization, with 9 programmable buttons and a 5-button action panel that includes a tailor-made up/down flick switch.
And with SteelSeries Engine, it’s easy to customize every click to your specifications.
But, the most impressive feature of the Aerox 5 is its TrueMove Air sensor, delivering 18,000 CPI, 400 IPS, tilt tracking, and 40G acceleration.
SteelSeries Aerox 5 Wireless Gaming Mouse
Overall, the Steel Series Aerox 5 gaming mouse is a must-have for any gamer looking to upgrade their setup with a lightweight, customizable, and high-performance mouse. Don’t miss out on this deal, seriously.
