This smart lock that usually costs $100 is now $52

Are you in the market for a new smart lock? Look no further because we’ve got a deal for you.

This Amazon-friendly smart lock, normally priced at $100, is now on sale for a whopping $52. That’s almost half of the regular asking price.

To get the discount, clip the 30% on-site coupon and enter promo code 051LE1EJ at checkout. The offer is available now and valid through January 5.

So, what makes this smart lock so great? For starters, it offers four different access methods: Bluetooth, password, physical key, and IC cards.

This means you can easily unlock the door using your phone, a personal code, or even a physical key if you prefer.

And with the ability to generate timed, one-time, or custom passwords for guests, you can easily grant access to friends and family without worrying about them losing a physical key.

The smart lock also offers a convenient app for keyless entry

Use the app to lock or unlock your door from anywhere. The app also lets you view a log of who comes and goes in real time, which is perfect for Airbnb hosts and homeowners.

In addition to its advanced security features, this smart lock is also super easy to set up. It has an IP65 weatherproof rating, making it suitable for outdoor use in most weather.

So don’t miss out on this amazing deal. Head to Amazon now and snag this smart lock for just $52 before the offer expires on Jan 5.

GEONIFINO Smart Lock Who are these good for? This smart lock is perfect for tech-savvy consumers who value convenience and security.

Perfect for rental hosts and homeowners who want to keep track of who is coming and going from their property.

Good for anyone who wants an easy way to grant access to friends and family without having to worry about physical keys getting lost or stolen See at Amazon

