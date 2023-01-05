Amazon has these 4K webcams up to $200 off in limited-time offer

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. However, our opinions, reviews, and other editorial content are not influenced by the sponsorship and remain objective.

If you’ve been on the hunt for a top-of-the-line webcam for your remote meetings, then you’re in luck. COOLPO is running a limited-time offer via Amazon on 4K webcams, with discounts of up to $200.

These webcams come loaded with impressive features to make your video conference experience smoother than ever.

COOLPO tells KnowTechie that these offers are available now through January 31. To get the discounts, enter promo code COOLPOVIP at checkout. Here’s what’s up for grabs.

COOLPO Video Conference Webcam

Image: KnowTechie

First up, we have COOLPO’s Video Conference camera. It’s currently on sale for $559. To get the discount, enter promo code COOLPOVIP and clip the $70 on-site coupon.

With a 360° view and 4K resolution capturing, COOLPO’s webcam allows you to capture every detail of your meeting room.

Plus, intelligent voice tracking and auto-focus ensure that the camera stays focused on the active speaker, even when different speakers are engaged.

But perhaps most importantly, COOLPO’s webcams offer premium security with their physical USB plug-and-play connection.

And with four microphones with a 15ft pickup range, every attendee will be heard loud and clear.

Not to mention, it’s suitable for all-size meeting rooms, ensuring everyone is seen and heard no matter where you are.

Sponsored COOLPO Video Conference Camera

Typically $699.99, get it now for just $559 with promo code COOLPOVIP and clipping the $70 on-site coupon. Rating $559 at Amazon Valid Through 1/31/23

COOLPO Mini smart gesture-controlled 4K webcam

Image: KnowTechie

Next up on the chopping block is the COOLPO’s Mini smart gesture-controlled 4K webcam. Right now, you can save up to $200. Clip the $50 on-site coupon and enter promo code COOLPOVIP.

This bad boy captures the room in stunning 4K HD and boasts a 110° ultra-wide view. But the show’s real star is the gesture-activated focus – raise your hand, and the camera will zero in on you like a hawk.

And with AI-powered auto-framing, this webcam is smart enough to follow you around the room as you move.

But the COOLPO’s impressive video capabilities are only half the story. It also has a 6-microphone array with beamforming technology that can pick up voices as far as 26ft away.

Sponsored COOLPO Mini smart gesture-controlled 4K webcam

Typically $499.99, save up to $200 with promo code COOLPOVIP and clipping the $50 on-site coupon. Rating $299 at Amazon Valid Through 1/31/23

All in all, COOLPO’s webcams are a reliable choice for all your video conferencing needs, and it’s compatible with a variety of meeting software like Zoom, Skype, and Microsoft Teams.

So if any of these webcams move the needle, we suggest jumping on any of these deals. But don’t wait too long to make your purchase – this limited-time offer expires on January 31.

