Keep your toes warm all winter with this $36 space heater, $40 off

If you’re feeling guilty about raising your office or home’s temperature, don’t forget that space heaters still exist. And if you need one, today’s top pick is the Aoresac Space Heater.

Normally retailing for $69.99, this portable space heater is currently down to just $36, saving you almost 50%.

So, what makes this space heater worth snagging?

First and foremost, the Aoresac Space Heater is reliably safe.

It features overheating and tip-over protection. Plus, the company claims its PTC heating tech allows it to heat up a room in three seconds.

In addition to its fast heating capabilities, the Aoresac Space Heater also offers adjustable temperature settings, as well as four gear modes (including an eco-friendly option), and a 12-hour timer.

And if you’re worried about noise, well, don’t– this heater operates at a whisper-quiet volume of under 45 decibels.

But the features don’t stop there. It also boasts a touchscreen control panel, a remote control, and a digital LED display.

Finally, the Aoresac Space Heater is lightweight and compact, making it easy to carry and suitable for use in any room of the house – from the office to the bedroom to the kitchen.

All in all, the Aoresac Space Heater is a solid, feature-packed space heater. But the main event here is the $40 discount.

So, if you’re looking for one or need to upgrade your current heater, now is the perfect time to jump on this deal. Again, this offer is available now through January 31.

