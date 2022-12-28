Deals
Amazon’s Lightning Deal gets you this portable monitor for $110
This offer expires later tonight at midnight. Don’t miss out on this.
Portable monitors are great for anyone who works with a multi-display setup. They’re easy to carry around and simple to set up, making them a necessity for anyone working on the move.
And if you plan on buying one, Lepow is running a limited-time Cyber Monday sale on one of its best models.
Today only, save $40 on a Lepow 2022 C2 Series 15.6-inch portable display, now $109.99. Clipping the $10 on-site coupon saves you an additional $10.
But you’ll have to act fast, as these offers expire later at midnight on November 28.
For a limited time, the Lepow 2022 C2 Series is down from $200 to $109.99. Valid through today.
Lepow 2022 15.4 C2S Series: $109.99
This display offers 1080p resolution with a 178° full viewing angle. Its built-in dual speakers deliver clear, powerful sound.
Additionally, it’s packed in a super-thin and lightweight design, allowing you to take it anywhere.
READ MORE: Lepow C2S 15.4-inch portable monitor review
Out of nearly 11,000 reviews, this portable monitor sits proudly with a nearly perfect review rating of four and a half stars. Click below for more info.
Lepow 15.6 FHD C2 Portable Display
The Lepow C2S Portable Monitor is great for those looking for something lightweight and easily carried from place to place. Get it for $109.99. Offer valid through November 28.
