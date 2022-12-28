Connect with us

Amazon’s Lightning Deal gets you this portable monitor for $110

This offer expires later tonight at midnight. Don’t miss out on this.

Portable monitors are great for anyone who works with a multi-display setup. They’re easy to carry around and simple to set up, making them a necessity for anyone working on the move.

And if you plan on buying one, Lepow is running a limited-time Cyber Monday sale on one of its best models.

Today only, save $40 on a Lepow 2022 C2 Series 15.6-inch portable display, now $109.99. Clipping the $10 on-site coupon saves you an additional $10.

But you’ll have to act fast, as these offers expire later at midnight on November 28.

Lepow 2022 15.4 C2S Series: $109.99

This display offers 1080p resolution with a 178° full viewing angle. Its built-in dual speakers deliver clear, powerful sound.

Additionally, it’s packed in a super-thin and lightweight design, allowing you to take it anywhere.

READ MORE: Lepow C2S 15.4-inch portable monitor review

Out of nearly 11,000 reviews, this portable monitor sits proudly with a nearly perfect review rating of four and a half stars. Click below for more info.

