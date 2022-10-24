Deals
This portable monitor clips right onto your laptop, and it’s $80 off
This portable monitor lets you take your work with you, wherever you go.
Are you someone who constantly works on your laptop or looking to add another monitor to the mix? Then, allow us to introduce you to FQQ’s 15-inch triple portable monitor.
This lightweight, energy-efficient, and durable monitor attaches itself to the back of your laptop to create two screens whenever and wherever you want.
The best part? It’s currently on sale at an $80 discount. Now $689, this deal knocks it down to $609.99, available only for Prime members.
Typically priced at $689, clip the $80 on-site coupon and get it for $609.99. Prime members only.
There’s no need for an expensive and bulky extra monitor
Upgrade your home office or bring this extra screen to your local library, co-working space, or favorite coffee shop for a compact but mighty screen setup.
You get a 15″ 1080P HDR display, a 178-degree viewing angle, and fits on any 15-17″ inch laptop. Plus, it works with Mac and PC. So it’s great for work, entertainment, and even gaming.
Having a portable monitor like this can greatly boost your productivity, especially when you have to take your work with you when traveling.
And getting it at an $80 discount is a good enough reason to pull the trigger. So again, clip the $80 on-site coupon to see your savings at checkout. See below for more.
FQQ 15″ Triple Portable 1080P Monitor
The FQQ dual-screen laptop monitor is compatible with 15-17″ laptops and the Nintendo Switch and Xbox – making it an ideal choice for entertainment and leisure.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- Google Pixel 6a falls to an all-time Amazon low, now $299
- Obsbot’s Tiny 4K webcam gets a $54 Amazon price cut
- Ditch your gas leaf blower and get this 60V electric one for $130
- These iPhone 14 cases that normally cost $30 are down to $13
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. KnowTechie’s opinions, reviews, and other editorial content remain objective and are not influenced by the sponsorship.