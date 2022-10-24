This portable monitor clips right onto your laptop, and it’s $80 off

Are you someone who constantly works on your laptop or looking to add another monitor to the mix? Then, allow us to introduce you to FQQ’s 15-inch triple portable monitor.

This lightweight, energy-efficient, and durable monitor attaches itself to the back of your laptop to create two screens whenever and wherever you want.

The best part? It’s currently on sale at an $80 discount. Now $689, this deal knocks it down to $609.99, available only for Prime members.

Verified FQQ 15″ Triple Portable 1080P Monitor

Typically priced at $689, clip the $80 on-site coupon and get it for $609.99. Prime members only

There’s no need for an expensive and bulky extra monitor

Upgrade your home office or bring this extra screen to your local library, co-working space, or favorite coffee shop for a compact but mighty screen setup.

You get a 15″ 1080P HDR display, a 178-degree viewing angle, and fits on any 15-17″ inch laptop. Plus, it works with Mac and PC. So it’s great for work, entertainment, and even gaming.

Having a portable monitor like this can greatly boost your productivity, especially when you have to take your work with you when traveling.

And getting it at an $80 discount is a good enough reason to pull the trigger. So again, clip the $80 on-site coupon to see your savings at checkout. See below for more.

Sponsored Pick FQQ 15″ Triple Portable 1080P Monitor The FQQ dual-screen laptop monitor is compatible with 15-17″ laptops and the Nintendo Switch and Xbox – making it an ideal choice for entertainment and leisure. Buy Now

