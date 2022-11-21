Deals
Make all the ice with this portable countertop ice maker, now $89
This portable ice maker is the perfect solution for keeping your home supplied with ice.
Most refrigerator ice makers can’t keep up with demand. This is where a dedicated countertop ice maker comes into play. And if you’re looking for one, we have a solid deal lined up.
For a limited time, Amazon has this Free Village Ice Maker up for grabs at just $89. Just clip the 5% on-site coupon and use promo code XG8LV7VB at checkout. It typically sells for $120.
This portable ice maker delivers quick and easy bullet-shaped ice, perfect for any occasion. Bring it by your next party, use it at home or throw it in your office break room—the possibilities are endless.
As for key takeaways, this ice maker makes ice fast – six minutes, to be exact. In addition, it can produce 26.5 pounds of ice in 24 hours.
Not to mention, it boasts an ingenious self-cleaning mechanism, runs super quietly, and it’s portable. Honestly, you can’t ask much more than that.
Free Village Countertop Ice Maker
This portable ice maker is a countertop machine that holds up to six pounds of ice, boasts an ingenious self-cleaning feature, and delivers 26.5 pounds of ice in 24 hours. Get it now for just $89.
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.