Make all the ice with this portable countertop ice maker, now $89

Most refrigerator ice makers can’t keep up with demand. This is where a dedicated countertop ice maker comes into play. And if you’re looking for one, we have a solid deal lined up.

For a limited time, Amazon has this Free Village Ice Maker up for grabs at just $89. Just clip the 5% on-site coupon and use promo code XG8LV7VB at checkout. It typically sells for $120.

Free Village Countertop Ice Maker

This portable ice maker delivers quick and easy bullet-shaped ice, perfect for any occasion. Bring it by your next party, use it at home or throw it in your office break room—the possibilities are endless.

As for key takeaways, this ice maker makes ice fast – six minutes, to be exact. In addition, it can produce 26.5 pounds of ice in 24 hours.

Not to mention, it boasts an ingenious self-cleaning mechanism, runs super quietly, and it’s portable. Honestly, you can’t ask much more than that.

