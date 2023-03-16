This fast-charging power bank is the last you’ll ever need to buy

I’ve said it time and time again – UGREEN arguably makes some of the best charging equipment on the planet.

And if you want to find out for yourself, UGREEN reached out to let us know that they currently have a monster of a deal at Amazon that features one of its best-selling products.

From now through March 19, this 145W, 25000mAh power bank is down to $104.99.

To get the discount, clip the $30 on-site coupon and enter promo code 10I827A3 at checkout. That drops the price from the usual $150 to $104.

UGREEN 145W Portable Charger, 25000mAh Power Bank 4.5 $149.99 Get it now for $104.99. Use promo code 10I827A3 and clip the $30 on-site coupon. That's a total savings of $45 off the usual $150. Offer good through March 19. What We Like: 25,000mAh battery capacity means your devices won't run out of power when you need them most.

It can recharge laptops up to 1.3 times and mobile devices up to 5.6 times before recharging.

Charging speeds of up to 145W, allowing you to fully charge a 2022 13" MacBook Air in just 90 minutes

For those of us who live and breathe by our laptops and mobile devices, there’s nothing more frustrating than slow charging speeds. Imagine having a wall outlet capable of charing twice as fast, everywhere you go.

Well, that’s what you get with this monster of a portable charger. Here’s what else you need to know:

With a massive 25,000mAh battery capacity and a total power output of 145W, this baby can recharge laptops up to 1.3 times and mobile devices up to 5.6 times before recharging itself.

And thanks to its fast charging technology with PD3.0 and QC3.0, you’ll never have to wait hours for your devices to reach full battery again.

Whether you’re a busy professional, a student, or a traveler, the UGREEN 145W Portable Charger is an essential tool that will keep you powered up and on the move for days.

And trust us; this thing will last you a lifetime. Think about it, when was the last time you threw away a $100 portable charger?

