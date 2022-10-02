Score 1-month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just $10, now 33% off

If you are an Xbox gamer and interested in trying out Xbox Game Pass Ultimate – right now, you can score a 1-month subscription for just $10, courtesy of StackSocial. It typically sells for $15 a month.

Game Pass Ultimate combines everything from the Xbox Gold sub and the Game Pass service, giving you access to over 100 titles that you can download and play anytime.

Xbox Live Gold is typically sold at $60 (or $10 a month), and Game Pass is $15 monthly.

Play new games the day they’re released, and enjoy a wide variety of games, from recent blockbusters to critically-acclaimed indie titles.

Discover and download titles you’ve always wanted to play or revisit favorites you’ve been missing. And the best part? You can play any of these games anywhere and on any device.

Listen, $9 for one month of this service is an absolute steal, and you shouldn’t pass it up. Click the button below to learn more.

