Deals
Amazon deal drops their latest Echo Dots down to $35
With prices starting at just $35, you can snag an Echo Dot for a fraction of the regular cost, and get started on your journey toward a smarter home.
KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale
Amazon doesn’t typically discount its latest-gen Echo unless they have a good reason. But who are we to question their madness?
Hey, a deal is a deal, and this one is screaming your name.
For a limited time, they’re discounting its latest 5th-gen Echo Dot by up to 30%. The base model will cost you $35, while its upgraded clock model will cost you $45. Full list here.
The Echo Dot is packed with features that will make your life easier. These little, but powerful speakers let you control other smart devices, set custom routines, and even access a massive library of kid-friendly books and games.
With prices starting at just $35, you can snag an Echo Dot for a fraction of the regular cost, and get started on your journey toward a smarter home.
And with the sale going on right now, there’s no better time to grab one. But act fast because there’s no telling when these deals will end.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- Do yourself a favor and snag this $2.08/mo PureVPN subscription
- This fast-charging power bank is the last you’ll ever need to buy
- The Meta Quest 2 is $70 cheaper – buy one, get two games free
- Score 2 months Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just 5 measly dollars
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.