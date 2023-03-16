Amazon deal drops their latest Echo Dots down to $35

KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale

Amazon doesn’t typically discount its latest-gen Echo unless they have a good reason. But who are we to question their madness?

Hey, a deal is a deal, and this one is screaming your name.

For a limited time, they’re discounting its latest 5th-gen Echo Dot by up to 30%. The base model will cost you $35, while its upgraded clock model will cost you $45. Full list here.

All-New Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) $49.99 $34.99 Check Availability

All-New Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) $59.99 $44.99 Check Availability

The Echo Dot is packed with features that will make your life easier. These little, but powerful speakers let you control other smart devices, set custom routines, and even access a massive library of kid-friendly books and games.

With prices starting at just $35, you can snag an Echo Dot for a fraction of the regular cost, and get started on your journey toward a smarter home.

And with the sale going on right now, there’s no better time to grab one. But act fast because there’s no telling when these deals will end.

