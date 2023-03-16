Do yourself a favor and snag this VPN – it’s down to just $2.08

Folks, for the love that is all holy, it’s 2023 – if you’re not signed up for a VPN service, seriously reconsider your options because you’re putting yourself at risk.

Regardless of what you’re doing online (trust us, we don’t want to know), a VPN prevents hackers from exposing your darkest secrets online. You wouldn’t want that, would you? Yea, we didn’t think so.

With that said, are you ready to take your online privacy and security to the next level? Look no further than PureVPN. And if you act fast, you can score an incredible deal: 81% off your monthly subscription.

That means instead of paying $11 a month, you’ll pay just $2.08. Plus, you’ll get an extra three months of service for free. But wait, PureVPN isn’t stopping there.

To make the deal even sweeter, they’ll even throw in its PureKeep password manager for free. Keep in mind, the company typically charges $3.50 a month for its password manager alone.

So on top of getting a baller VPN service for nearly nothing, you’re also getting a free password manager. Damn, this is a no-brainer folks.

With PureKeep, you can securely store and manage all your passwords in one place, so you don’t have to remember them all or use the same weak password for multiple accounts.

That’s not all: PureVPN also offers a 31-day money-back guarantee, so you can try the service risk-free, but we’re confident you’ll never have to consider that.

PureVPN 4.0 $2.08 $11 PureVPN is a decent option that has a lot to offer. It may not be the best VPN out there, but it's definitely worth considering for its affordability and feature set. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Why we trust and recommend PureVPN

PureVPN has been around for years and has built a solid reputation as a reliable and trustworthy VPN service.

With PureVPN, you can protect your online activities from prying eyes, whether using public Wi-Fi or accessing content blocked in your region.

Plus, with PureVPN’s fast speeds and ability to connect to up to 10 devices simultaneously, you can stay protected on all your devices.

And don’t worry if you’re not tech-savvy. PureVPN’s user-friendly interface makes it easy to connect to a server and start browsing securely in just a few clicks.

Again, just in case we’re not getting our point across. PureVPN is offering a mind-blowing 81% off your monthly subscription, meaning you only have to cough up $2.08 instead of the usual $11 a month.

Seriously, don’t be a fool. This is the deal of a lifetime. Sign up for PureVPN now and take control of your online security.

PureVPN 4.0 $2.08 $11 PureVPN is a decent option that has a lot to offer. It may not be the best VPN out there, but it's definitely worth considering for its affordability and feature set. What We Like: Enhanced Security: Offers high-end security features such as AES-256 encryption and instant kill switch.

Geo-restricted Content Access: Whether you want to stream Netflix, Hulu, or any other streaming service, PureVPN has got you covered.

Anonymity and Privacy: Offers features such as a no-logs policy, DNS leak protection, and a built-in ad-blocker to ensure maximum privacy and anonymity Who is this good for?: Content streamers, security-minded and business users, travelers, Torrent downloaders, and Dark Web users. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Scratch that deal itch with daily offers delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now and unsubscribe at any time. Subscribe Here

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.