PureVPN no-log policy validated by a third-party auditor

You can’t trust just about any VPN without ensuring whether it is trustworthy or not. You might wonder the parameter that defines trust. How about a third-party audit, for starters?

Auditing has become a trend in the VPN industry, with a plethora of services already jumped on the “audit” bandwagon. Truth be told, it’s a good start. It signifies the risk a VPN service is willing to take to put its patented network and systems before a third-party. Secondly, it helps users find the missing trust in their heart for the service.

Talking about VPN auditing, PureVPN is the recent addition to the list as a no-log certified VPN provider. The VPN provider has been audited and certified for keeping no logs of its users.

Post Auditing

PureVPN ranks among the top-tier services in the VPN industry. It is even discussed and published by big names like Forbes, Mashable, PCMag, CNET, and more.

The VPN provider is committed to assuring users their internet security as well as privacy. To live up to its promises and commitments, PureVPN revised its Privacy Policy back in 2018.

The Privacy Policy reads:

“We DO NOT keep any record of your browsing activities, connection logs, records of the VPN IPs assigned to you, your original IPs, your connection time, the history of your browsing, the sites you visited, your outgoing traffic, the content or data you accessed, or the DNS queries generated by you.”

The Privacy Policy was revamped not only for putting forward the claim of keeping zedro logs but also to comply with the EU GDPR policies. In fact, the VPN provider holds the distinction of being the first in the industry to have policies in line with the GDPR.

No-Log Auditing & Certification

Though the privacy policy was encouraged across the VPN community, PureVPN received several queries and feedback regarding the validation of its no-log claims.

To validate its zero-log claims, PureVPN called in a leading California-based independent auditor, Altius IT, to conduct a thorough audit of its networks and systems. At the end of the analysis, Altius IT concluded that it:

“Did not find any evidence of system configurations and/or system/service log files that independently, or collectively, could lead to identifying a specific person and/or the person’s activity when using the PureVPN service.”

The VPN provider is celebrating its no-log certification with an exclusive discount coupon: NOLOGVPN. By using the coupon, users can avail 30% off on any PureVPN plan.

