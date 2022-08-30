Get the Google Pixel 6a right now at Amazon for just $370

Google’s Pixel 6a isn’t even a month old yet, but that isn’t stopping it from seeing its first significant discount.

Right now, Amazon has a killer deal that drops the phone from its original $449 to $370. Yup, that’s $70 off, and it’s all part of Amazon’s Android Days promotion.

Sure, this sounds too good to be true, but this is the real deal. On top of that, you even get your choice of color. Although, color choices are pretty limited at this point.

Here’s what a $370 Google Pixel 6a gets you

The new Pixel 6a features excellent battery life, a class-leading camera, and a flagship-class processor that can handle most of your daily smartphone needs.

The 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED screen runs at up to 60Hz. Additionally, Google has made major battery life improvements with the Pixel 6a.

Using Adaptive Battery, Google says its 4410 mAh battery can last over 24 hours under normal usage.

For a complete breakdown of all of the Pixel 6a features, we rounded up everything critics had to say about the phone here in this review roundup: You can now buy the Google Pixel 6a, but is it worth your money?

Get the Pixel 6a on Amazon for just $370

Listen folks, $370 is an incredible offer and totally worth taking advantage of. For a phone that’s only a month old, it’s rare to see this type of discount.

If you or someone you know plans on buying a new phone, specifically a Pixel 6a, don’t pass this deal up. Sadly, the offer expires on August 31. Click below for more info.

