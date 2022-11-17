Connect with us

Deals

Join the 3D printing club and save $43 on this Creality 3D printer

The Creality 3D Ender-3 is a great option for anyone looking to dip their toes in 3D printing.

creality 3d printer on purple background
Image: KnowTechie

Are used to be a time when buying a 3D printer would set you back thousands of dollars. Thankfully, that’s no longer the case.

For example, Creality is giving Walmart shoppers a major discount on its 3D Ender-3 Printer. The company is extending a $43 discount, reducing the price to $150. It typically sells for $193.

Creality 3D Ender-3 High- DIY 3D Printer
Verified
Creality 3D Ender-3 High- DIY 3D Printer
Save more than $40 off this 3D printer’s original $192 price tag. Act fast, this offer is valid through November 30.
Rating
$150 at Walmart
On-Going Offer

So what is the Creality 3D Ender-3 Pro High 3D printer all about? First, it’s billed as a DIY kit, making it incredibly user-friendly to those who may not be comfortable with 3D printers yet.

And don’t worry about it hogging up too much space; this printer is a one-piece unit with a large printing tray. It works with FDM (fused deposition modeling) with 1.75mm PLA, ABS, and TPU filaments.

The Creality 3D Ender-3 is a great option for anyone looking to dip their toes in 3D printing. And with a $43 discount, you can’t argue with the price.

Again, get it now at Walmart for $150 and start building things you never imagined. But act fast; this offer is valid through November 31. Click below for more.

Deals
Creality 3D Ender-3 High- DIY 3D Printer

Creality 3D Ender-3 High- DIY 3D Printer

Getting a quality 3D printer doesn’t have to break the bank, and we’re here to prove that. From now until November 30, you can get this 3D printer for just $149.99.

Buy Now

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. KnowTechie’s opinions, reviews, and other editorial content remain objective and are not influenced by the sponsorship.

Related Topics

Hooking you up with the best deals on gadgets, gaming, technology, and everything else under the sun.

More in Deals