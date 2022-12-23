Master & Dynamic’s Boxing Day sale saves you 30% on headphones

Connect with us

This is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your audio setup and experience some of the best headphones on the planet.
master & dynamic headphones on a purple background
Image: KnowTechie

If you’re in the market for some new headphones, listen up. Master & Dynamic is having a massive Boxing Day sale, and you won’t want to miss out.

From December 26-27, you can save 30% on select headphones. Yes, 30 percent. So if you have any gift cards to burn, this is the time to use them.

These are some of the best audio products on the market, and now you can snag them at a considerable discount.

To get the special offer, use promo code TAKE30 at checkout. This will score you a 30% discount. It’s as easy as that.

Here are some of the products M&D has on sale

master & dynamic mg20 wireless gaming headset
Image: Alex Gatewood / KnowTechie
master dynamic mw08 earbuds on kitchen desktop
Image: Kevin Raposo / KnowTechie

Don’t sleep on these deals – M&D tells KnowTechie the promo code is valid from December 26-27. Again, that promo code is TAKE30.

Head to the Master & Dynamic website to save 30% and upgrade your audio setup and enjoy superior sound quality on the cheap

Lepow 15.6 FHD C2 Portable Display - $129

