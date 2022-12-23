Master & Dynamic’s Boxing Day sale saves you 30% on headphones

If you’re in the market for some new headphones, listen up. Master & Dynamic is having a massive Boxing Day sale, and you won’t want to miss out.

From December 26-27, you can save 30% on select headphones. Yes, 30 percent. So if you have any gift cards to burn, this is the time to use them.

These are some of the best audio products on the market, and now you can snag them at a considerable discount.

Verified Staff Pick Master & Dynamics Boxing Day Sale

From December 26-27, you can score 30% off select headphones. Use promo code TAKE30 at checkout. This will score you a 30% discount. Rating 30% off at M&D Valid through 12/27

To get the special offer, use promo code TAKE30 at checkout. This will score you a 30% discount. It’s as easy as that.

Here are some of the products M&D has on sale

MG20 Wireless Gaming Headphones: These headphones are designed specifically for gaming, with a durable build and superior sound quality that will enhance your gaming experience. Read our review: Master & Dynamic MG20 Review

These headphones are designed specifically for gaming, with a durable build and superior sound quality that will enhance your gaming experience.

Image: Alex Gatewood / KnowTechie

MW65 Active Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones: These headphones feature advanced noise-canceling technology that blocks distractions, so you can focus on your music or work in peace.

MW50+ 2-in-1 On and Over-Ear Wireless Headphones: These versatile headphones can be worn on or over the ear, and offer a stylish design and superior sound quality.

These versatile headphones can be worn on or over the ear, and offer a stylish design and superior sound quality. MW08 True Wireless Earphones: These earphones offer a completely wire-free listening experience, with a sleek and compact design that makes them perfect for on-the-go. Read our review: Master & Dynamic MW08 Review

These earphones offer a completely wire-free listening experience, with a sleek and compact design that makes them perfect for on-the-go.

Image: Kevin Raposo / KnowTechie

Don’t sleep on these deals – M&D tells KnowTechie the promo code is valid from December 26-27. Again, that promo code is TAKE30.

Head to the Master & Dynamic website to save 30% and upgrade your audio setup and enjoy superior sound quality on the cheap

Deals Master & Dynamic Boxing Sale From December 26-27, you can score 30% off select products, including the MG20, MW65, MW50+, and MW08 True Wireless Earphones. To get the special offer, use promo code TAKE30 at checkout. This will score you 30% off. It’s as easy as that. See at Master & Dyanmic

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.