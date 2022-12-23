Deals
Score an absolute deal on these JBL headphones, now only $20
Looking for a high-quality, wireless listening experience? These JBL headphones might be the perfect fit.
Listen, I like a pair of decent quality sounding headphones as the next person, but if you gave me the opportunity to buy $20 JBL headphones, I’d be all over it.
And hey, look at this, eBay is blowing out these JBL Tune 500BT Wireless Bluetooth headphones at just $20 a pop. They typically sell for $50.
Act fast to get these JBL headphones for a steal – now $20 with a 60% discount.
Equipped with 32mm drivers and JBL Pure Bass sound, they deliver rich, powerful audio for up to 16 hours of continuous use.
Plus, with easy-to-use controls and the ability to automatically switch between devices, these headphones offer convenient access to great sound at all times.
For just $20, you really can’t go wrong here. These are great for the gym or your daily commute.
And if you lose them or ever break them, take comfort in knowing that you’re only out 20 bucks. You can’t beat that. Click the button below for more information.
Who are these good for?
- Music enthusiasts who want high-quality audio and a convenient listening experience.
- People who frequently make phone calls and need a reliable headset with clear audio.
- Anyone looking for a pair of headphones that can handle daily wear and tear.
