Save $50 on Google’s new Pixel Watch, now $300

The Pixel Watch hasn’t been out long, but that isn’t stopping retailers from discounting the watch for the holidays.

Typically priced at $350, you can get one now for $50 off, knocking the price down to $300. You can find this offer at Target, Amazon, and Best Buy.

The Pixel Watch is usually $350, but you can snag one for $50 off right now. That means you get it for $300. Rating $300 at Best Buy On-Going Offer

The Pixel Watch has a sweet 1.6″ AMOLED display and a solid processor with 2GB of RAM to keep everything running smoothly.

The battery life might not be the best, but that really depends on how hard you push it.

On top of that, it’s a health and fitness tracker on your wrist. It can monitor your heart rate, run ECGs, and track your sleep patterns and other health metrics.

ℹ️ If you buy from Best Buy, you’ll get three months of free YouTube Premium and three months of 100GB of cloud storage from Google One.

With its stunning design and $50 price drop, it’s a great deal at $300, especially considering it was just launched a few months ago.

Don’t hold out on this; we’re not sure how long this deal will last so jump on it while you still can.

