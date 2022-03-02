This Amazon sale knocks off 40% on a ton of JBL headphones

If you’ve been mulling the idea of new headphones or need some basic gift ideas, do yourself a favor and take advantage of this Amazon sale. Right now, JBL headphones are being sold at an insane 40% discount with prices as low as $30.

You have plenty of options to choose from. Whether you are looking for over-the-ear headphones or your run-of-the-mill earbuds – Amazon has you covered.

If we had to choose, these JBL Tune’s selling for $30 (typically $50) seems like a safe bet. Additionally, the JBL Vibe 200TWS earbuds for $30 (usually $50) are a solid choice too. Here is everything that’s up for grabs:

If for any reason these fancy Amazon boxes above aren’t loading for you, the full list of everything Amazon is offering in this JBL sale can be found here.

This deal could end later today or next week, we have no idea when JBL or Amazon is pulling the plug so we suggest jumping on this sooner than later. Click the button below for more details.

